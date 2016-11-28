Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Huskies move up two spots to #4 after Apple Cup win

Posted 12:46 PM, November 28, 2016, by , Updated at 12:51PM, November 28, 2016
Fans for the Washington Huskies cheer for their team against the Washington State Cougars in the second half of the 109th Apple Cup at Martin Stadium on November 25, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Washington defeated Washington State 45-17. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies have jumped two spots in the latest AP college football rankings, with the Huskies now holding the No. 4 position.

Alabama and Ohio State remain 1-2 respectively in this week’s AP college football poll after big rivalry wins. Clemson has moved up to No. 3, followed by Washington and Michigan in the second-to-last regular-season poll.

Here’s a look at the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record | Pts | Pv
1. Alabama (61) 12-0  1525  1
2. Ohio St. 11-1  1456  2
3. Clemson 11-1  1383  4
4. Washington 11-1  1298  6
5. Michigan 10-2  1264  3
6. Wisconsin 10-2  1237  5
7. Oklahoma 9-2  1141  7
8. Penn St. 10-2  1118  8
9. Colorado 10-2  1035  9
10. Southern Cal 9-3  948  12
11. Oklahoma St. 9-2  931  10
12. Florida St. 9-3  847  15
13. W. Michigan 12-0  807  14
14. West Virginia 9-2  726  19
15. Florida 8-3  471  13
16. Louisville 9-3  468  11
17. Stanford 9-3  452  NR
18. Auburn 8-4  423  16
19. Virginia Tech 9-3  420  NR
20. Navy 9-2  387  NR
21. LSU 7-4  338  25
22. Iowa 8-4  217  NR
23. Nebraska 9-3  181  17
24. Pittsburgh 8-4  168  NR
24. South Florida 10-2  68  NR
*Others receiving votes: Houston 98, Boise St. 92, Utah 88, Washington St. 35, Texas A&M 33, Air Force 22, Temple 21, Tennessee 12, Troy 7, Miami 5, Georgia Tech 2, Tulsa 1.