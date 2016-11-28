× Huskies move up two spots to #4 after Apple Cup win

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies have jumped two spots in the latest AP college football rankings, with the Huskies now holding the No. 4 position.

Alabama and Ohio State remain 1-2 respectively in this week’s AP college football poll after big rivalry wins. Clemson has moved up to No. 3, followed by Washington and Michigan in the second-to-last regular-season poll.

🏈🎉 Watch the Pac-12 Championship 🎉🏈 this Friday on Q13 FOX – coverage begins at 5 p.m.!

Here’s a look at the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record | Pts | Pv

1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1525 1

2. Ohio St. 11-1 1456 2

3. Clemson 11-1 1383 4

4. Washington 11-1 1298 6

5. Michigan 10-2 1264 3

6. Wisconsin 10-2 1237 5

7. Oklahoma 9-2 1141 7

8. Penn St. 10-2 1118 8

9. Colorado 10-2 1035 9

10. Southern Cal 9-3 948 12

11. Oklahoma St. 9-2 931 10

12. Florida St. 9-3 847 15

13. W. Michigan 12-0 807 14

14. West Virginia 9-2 726 19

15. Florida 8-3 471 13

16. Louisville 9-3 468 11

17. Stanford 9-3 452 NR

18. Auburn 8-4 423 16

19. Virginia Tech 9-3 420 NR

20. Navy 9-2 387 NR

21. LSU 7-4 338 25

22. Iowa 8-4 217 NR

23. Nebraska 9-3 181 17

24. Pittsburgh 8-4 168 NR

24. South Florida 10-2 68 NR

*Others receiving votes: Houston 98, Boise St. 92, Utah 88, Washington St. 35, Texas A&M 33, Air Force 22, Temple 21, Tennessee 12, Troy 7, Miami 5, Georgia Tech 2, Tulsa 1.