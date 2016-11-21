Top network executives, anchors meeting with Donald Trump Monday

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Executives and anchors from the country’s five biggest television networks are set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Monday afternoon.

The meeting was organized by Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who is now a senior adviser to Trump.

The substance of the meeting is intended to be off the record, meaning the participants will not divulge what is said. President Obama and other government officials occasionally hold similar off the record sessions with reporters, anchors and other media bigwigs.

A Trump aide said the meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Trump Tower. Conway subsequently confirmed the plan.

The meeting will involve Trump, Conway and representatives from ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News. (NBC’s cable news channel MSNBC is included in the NBC invitation, Conway noted.)

Some of the top network anchors are traveling or on vacation this week, but others will be in attendance, the Trump aide said. Several executives from the networks will also be there.

Another source said ABC News president James Goldston and anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir are expected to attend.

There is much for the group to talk about. Trump has long-standing relationships with many in the TV news business — but he also waged an anti-media crusade during his campaign for president. There are many looming questions about whether Trump will provide the same levels of press access that past presidents have permitted, like a traveling “press pool” and regular news conferences.