Protesters removed from Olympia train tracks; nearly a dozen arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police say about a dozen people were arrested early Friday morning in Olympia.

Officers cleared protesters from the train tracks by 7 a.m. Police said they arrested six people near the railway and at least five others who were actually on the tracks.

About 30 people had been on the tracks for three days, police said.

Several protestors say they were trying to block a train carrying oil drilling equipment. Several law enforcement agencies moved in #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/z4vWeBWIgq — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) November 18, 2016

Video from the scene shows a group of people protesting fracking, oil trains and the North Dakota pipeline.

Police said a small crowd began moving around downtown, lighting fires and trying to blocks streets.

Small crowd walking around downtown trying to block streets. Lighting fires in streets. Avoid downtown this morning if you can. — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) November 18, 2016

Commuters were asked to continue avoiding the area near 7th and Jefferson in Olympia.

Authorities said the crowd left the area just after 7 a.m. and roads were clear.

Crowd has left the area. Looks like roadways into/through downtown are all clear. Keep an eye on us here today for updates — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) November 18, 2016