Protesters removed from Olympia train tracks; nearly a dozen arrested

Photo Gallery
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police say about a dozen people were arrested early Friday morning in Olympia.
Officers cleared protesters from the train tracks by 7 a.m. Police said they arrested six people near the railway and at least five others who were actually on the tracks.
About 30 people had been on the tracks for three days, police said.
Video from the scene shows a group of people protesting fracking, oil trains and the North Dakota pipeline.
Police said a small crowd began moving around downtown, lighting fires and trying to blocks streets.
Commuters were asked to continue avoiding the area near 7th and Jefferson in Olympia.
Authorities said the crowd left the area just after 7 a.m. and roads were clear.