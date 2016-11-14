Oregon man posts heartfelt message about marriage, being ‘only with one woman’

BEND, Ore. – An Oregon man’s message about marriage and what it’s like to live with “only one woman” has inspired tens of thousands of people to share their own experiences.

“Men are so worried that marriage will leave them with ‘only one woman’ for the rest of their lives,” Dale Partridge wrote on Facebook. “That’s simply not true. I fell in love with a 19-year-old rock climber, married a 20-year-old animal lover, started a family with a 24-year-old mother, then built a farm with a 25-year-old homemaker, and today I’m married to a 27-year-old woman of wisdom.”

Partridge, 31, and his wife, Veronica, have two children and she is pregnant with a third, according to TODAY.

“If your mind is healthy, you’ll never get tired of ‘one woman,'” he wrote. “You’ll actually become overwhelmed with how many beautiful versions of her you get to marry over the years.”

Partridge says he’s not trying to say marriage is for everyone, but wanted to share how people can grow together in happiness.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve seen so many men just not getting married, living with their parents until they’re 30 or 35, playing video games, getting drunk at the bar,” Partridge told TODAY. “I’m trying to remind them, hey, marriage is awesome.”

As of Monday, more than 43,000 people commented on his post.

One person wrote, “Been married to the same old gal for nearly 40 years, why in the hell would many one want more than one woman. She has been all I want or need as long as I can remember.”

Another posted, “No offense dawg, but this is some seriously cheesy cornball writing. And it puts in to words exactly what I was feeling staring at my wife earlier tonight. I fall in love with her every other day or week because of what you wrote here. Stop cutting onions on me bro. For reals.”

Some said they had no desire to get married and couldn’t imagine themselves living their entire lives with one person.

If many found his writing inspiring, it may be because Partridge does that for a living. After starting multiple businesses as an entrepreneur, he created StartUpCamp.com to help others develop their own businesses.