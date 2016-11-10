Jury finds Darion Lipsey guilty in Pioneer Square double murder

KING COUNTY — A jury has found Darion Lipsey guilty of two counts of 1st Degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25th.

FUGITIVE CAPTURED December 5, 2016 —

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Pioneer Square double murder suspect Darion Lipsey on Monday thanks to a Washington’s Most Wanted viewer tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Deputies say he was wearing a dreadlocks wig and glasses as a disguise at the time of his arrest in Federal Way.

Lipsey is WMW capture #841.

The tip came through the new P3 Tips App for Crime Stoppers which is available for download for free on your smart phone.

FUGITIVE WANTED IN SEATTLE November 10, 2016 —

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find Pioneer Square double murder suspect Darion Lipsey aka ‘D-Bo” and ‘Memphis’. Detectives say he shot and killed Isiah Whitmore and Hersey Purvis on the morning of March 30th on 2nd Ext St. “My son loved life. He didn’t bother anyone. He was a loyal young man and loved his family and his son who is 6 years old,” said Hersey’s mom. “We don’t know where this guy’s at. He’s a very dangerous individual. The word is Lipsey may have a Mac-10 machine gun with him also,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Washington's Most Wanted viewer tips helped homicide detectives identify him from surveillance video. He also has a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for sentencing on Sept. 2 for Attempted Residential Burglary. Court documents show fingerprints identified him as a suspect in a break-in at an apartment on 14th Avenue South in Seattle on November 06, 2014. Lipsey is 6'01" 180 pounds with a scar on his forehead. Lipsey could be in SeaTac or Tukwila in one of the motels along International Blvd or in the Auburn area.