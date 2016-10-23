Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

One killed, two wounded in Tacoma club shooting

Posted 6:33 AM, October 23, 2016, by , Updated at 05:41PM, October 23, 2016
TACOMA, Wash. -- One man is dead, and two others are seriously wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning at an after-hours club in Tacoma.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Buffino's Golden West Restaurant and Lounge and Opal Lounge on S. Tacoma Way. Witnesses tell Q13 News the attendees were at a record release party.

Tacoma police say all three victims are in their mid to late 20s. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police are also still looking for a suspect or suspects.

