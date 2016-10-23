One killed, two wounded in Tacoma club shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- One man is dead, and two others are seriously wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning at an after-hours club in Tacoma.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Buffino's Golden West Restaurant and Lounge and Opal Lounge on S. Tacoma Way. Witnesses tell Q13 News the attendees were at a record release party.

Tacoma police say all three victims are in their mid to late 20s. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police are also still looking for a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Tacoma Police just left shooting scene after 3 people shot early this morning on S. Tacoma Way. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/xdU3LyAmU0 — Janet Kim (@JanetKimTV) October 24, 2016