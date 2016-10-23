LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It’s a tough game, but one with huge upside.

The Seattle Seahawks face a tough matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night at University of Phoenix Stadium, with a chance to solidify a relatively large lead in the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the New York Giants, 17-10, early Sunday in London, meaning if the Seahawks beat the Cardinals and move to 5-1, they’ll have a two-game lead in the division over both Arizona and L.A. at 3-4.

Trips to Arizona have been kind to Seattle as of late; the Seahawks haven’t lost in Glendale since 2012, and they beat the Cardinals 36-6 on their last trip in January.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary: