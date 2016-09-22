Two kids hit by cars in past 8 days while walking to school in Federal Way district

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition after being struck by a car while crossing the street near his elementary school.

For the second time in two weeks, a child has been hit while walking to school; both of the kids go to schools in the same district.

The female driver who police said caused Thursday’s accident has been cited for failing to stop for people in a crosswalk.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People who live near the accident scene on 1st Avenue South told Q13 News many drivers are going too fast near school zones.

The crosswalk where the boy was hit is marked by stripes on the pavement, numerous signs, even flashing lights. The crosswalk is barely 50 yards outside of the school zone.

Police said the southbound traffic stopped for the boy but not the northbound lanes.

“Obviously, there’s some inattention we just don’t know what the inattention was at this point,” said Cathy Schrock with Federal Way Police.

Police said the 9-year-old boy’s mother watched the crash happen. The child was airlifted to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center with leg injuries.

Neighbor Evelyn Evans said drivers often don’t stop for people crossing the street.

“I sit on my back porch and tell them to slow down because there’s a lot of kids going in and out,” she said.

Thursday’s crash marks the second time in as many weeks a Federal Way School District student had to be rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car.

Eight days ago, police said a teenage driving a minivan hit a 12-year-old girl crossing the street.

Thursday’s incident happened near Panther Lake Elementary while last Wednesday’s crash happened in front of Camelot Elementary barely 5 miles away.

Police said the incidents should be sobering reminders that everyone -- drivers and walkers -- needs to stay vigilant.