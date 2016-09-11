DuPont Mayor issues statement regarding ‘demonstration of unity’

SEATTLE — The Mayor of DuPont says he’s “very pleased” with the Seahawks and their demonstration of unity. During the singing of the national anthem, players and coaches linked arms Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The display was related to Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit during the anthem in protest of racial inequality in the U.S.

On Friday, Mayor Mike Courts canceled the 3rd annual Seahawks rally scheduled for Saturday, September 10 after he expressed concern on Facebook that the players were going to be disrespectful to the flag and our nation.

In a statement Sunday, Courts called the Hawks demonstration “tasteful and respectful.”

Read his full statement below:

“I am very pleased with what the players did. I feel it was tasteful and respectful. I am even more pleased that they won the game. I’m glad they did what we hoped they would by respecting our nation and the flag. I wish they would have made that intent more clear earlier in the week.”