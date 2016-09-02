Back-to-school makeovers for deserving teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Above: Before and after, REVEALED! Below: We talk one-on-one with each teacher

SEATTLE-- It's back-to-school time, and it's not just students heading back to class. We wanted to honor our hard-working teachers, so we teamed up with Gene Juarez Salons & Spas and Simon Properties (Tacoma and Northgate Malls) to pamper some well-deserving teachers with makeovers.

Based on your nominations, we selected three:

Lisa Goering, first-grade teacher at Irene Reither Elementary in Everson (Bellingham area)

Sandy Peers, para-educator at Gold Bar Elementary in Gold Bar

Kathleen Gartner, K-3 teacher and para-educator at Orting Primary School in Orting

The team at Gene Juarez consulted with each of our fabulous ladies, and spent the morning giving them cuts, colors, and makeup. The results were amazing- but not just because of how they looked. You could feel them radiating confidence!

All of our teachers deserve to be recognized, so thank your teachers for all of their work as you head back to school. And congratulations once again to Lisa, Sandy and Kathleen, who also each received a $100 gift card to spend at Tacoma and Northgate Malls!

