Two men shot in South Lake Union; police searching for suspect

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting in South Lake Union that sent two people to the hospital.

Just before midnight Tuesday, police say neighbors heard several gunshots near the intersection of Minor Avenue North and Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground.

“We heard one shot and then right after that we heard four more shots,” said neighbor Madelynne Bush.

Bush and other neighbors called 911. The shooting happened near the Cascade Playground. Investigators believe there were at least seven shots fired.

“It’s scary. It does put the fear into you that it is close to home, very close to home,” said Bush.

Police say the suspect was a black man in his 30s wearing a green hoodie. The two men were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the shooting might be drug-related.