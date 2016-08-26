Police gearing up for Trump visit to Everett, Seattle area Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- As soon as they got confirmation Friday morning, Everett police officers circled the Xfinity Arena where Donald Trump will hold a rally on Tuesday.

“We are going over our operation plans now trying to make sure there is adequate safety for people who support and people who don’t support Trump,” Everett police officer Aaron Snell said.

Volunteers for the Trump Campaign say they will pack the venue with the capacity for 10,000 people.

“They want that change, they want that improvement in the economy. We all know the country can do so much better,” said Bruno Kelpsas, King County chairman for the Trump campaign.

But Snohomish County Democrats say Trump is wasting his time.

“I think everyone who is following the polling can see what the numbers are and that is that. Hillary Clinton is winning this state by a wide margin,” said Bill Phillips, former chairman of the Snohomish County Democrats.

A new survey by independent pollster Stuart Elway shows Clinton leading 43% to Trump’s 24% in Washington.

But Trump supporters say the GOP candidate is still gaining ground.

“The reason he is coming back is that he has overwhelming support,” Kelpsas said.

Kelpsas went on to say that Clinton is taking Washington voters for granted.

Before the public rally, Trump will attend a fundraiser in the Seattle area Tuesday where couples can shell out as much as $100,000 to meet and take pictures with the presidential candidate. The fundraiser is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

The rally is free as long as attendees get tickets on Trump’s website.

Xfinity Arena says their doors will open at least two hours before the 7 p.m. rally. The Trump campaign will give out more tickets than there are seats so the arena says getting early if you want to get in.