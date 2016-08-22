Teen calls 911 after parents ‘forced her’ to go on vacation

TRENT HILLS, Ontario — A Canadian teen desperate to get out of a late summer trip with her parents called 911 last Tuesday, police said.

The girl, 15, of Mississauga, apparently called authorities from a rented cottage in Trent Hills, east of Toronto, and told them her parents “forced her” to go with them.

“This appeared to be a case of a teenager being a teenager,” Ontario Provincial Police Const. Steve Bates told CBC News. “Although she perceived this as a real issue, it was not an appropriate use of 911.”

Just to be sure nothing else was going on, OPP officers drove to the cottage, where they found the teen with “her face buried in her hands” saying she didn’t want to be there, according to the Canadian Press.

Police say she was warned not to misuse the emergency system in the future, but officers left the question of punishment up to the girl’s parents.