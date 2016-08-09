Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Police: Man beaten with crowbar for wearing Trump shirt

Posted 3:40 PM, August 9, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Police say a man was assaulted with a crowbar in the parking lot of a New Jersey restaurant for wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt.

Bloomfield police told NorthJersey.com and nj.com a 62-year-old man was walking on a city street last Wednesday, wearing a T-shirt that featured the Republican presidential nominee standing in front of an American flag.

Police say a motorist questioned him about his “Trump for President” shirt, cursed at him, then got out of the vehicle and attacked him. They say he was struck several times with a crowbar and suffered injuries to his arms, hands and thighs; he was treated at the scene.

Police say the male suspect fled before officers arrived. They didn’t identify the victim.