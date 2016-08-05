× Spokane officials to consider new police chief’s appointment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ The Spokane City Council is reviewing the appointment of the new police chief after the mayor bypassed the selection process and named the head of the police department without council approval.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2b7mqL1 ) that councilors will consider Police Chief Craig Meidl’s appointment at an Aug. 22 meeting.

Spokane Mayor David Condon’s decision Monday to select 45-year-old Meidl as the new police chief sparked outrage from some community members who participated in the search for a new leader.

City laws indicate council approval is necessary and say the council has the authority to confirm appointments.

Councilors have not said what action would be taken if they vote not to confirm Meidl’s appointment.

Meidl has said he wants the council’s approval.