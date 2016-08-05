× Oak Harbor police officer arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

OAK HARBOR — FBI agents arrested an Oak Harbor police officer on suspicion of receipt of child pornography Thursday night.

John Little, 54, was arrested at the Oak Harbor Police Department following a search of his home near SW Kleeton Loop and SW Barrington Drive, FBI media coordinator Ayn Dietric-Williams confirmed.

Little is a 27-year veteran of the Oak Harbor Police Department.

After his arrest, Little was placed on paid administrative leave, Oak Harbor Police Department officials said. He was required to surrender his police identification and weapons.

The police department released this statement Friday:

The police department and the City take Officer Little’s due process rights very seriously and recognizes that he has not been convicted of a crime. However, given the nature of the federal investigation, Interim Administrator Gallagher believes that immediate suspension from duty is the appropriate course of action. OHPD will conduct its own internal investigation with respect to these allegations at such time as the FBI concludes their investigation or otherwise advises OHPD management that local administrative actions will not compromise the federal investigation.

Little is slated to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Seattle Friday afternoon.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomea available.