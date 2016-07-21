Liam Payne signs solo record deal

One Direction seems to be heading in several directions. British boy band member Liam Payne announced in a tweet Thursday that he signed a solo deal with Capitol Records.

Happy to have signed to @CapitolUK. They have an amazing history of artists, I hope I can follow in their footsteps pic.twitter.com/tVlDsXVVW3 — Liam (@Real_Liam_Payne) July 21, 2016

Payne’s bandmate Harry Styles signed a solo recording contract last month. Styles also stars in the upcoming action-thriller “Dunkirk.”

The news has “Directioners” world over crying end-of-days, but Payne didn’t clarify if the band was officially parting ways.

“One direction will always be my home and family,” he tweeted. “But I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.”

One Direction’s unraveling began last year when former-bandmate Zayn Malik unexpectedly quit. He later signed with RCA Records and dropped his debut solo album in March.

The remaining four band members have been on a One Direction hiatus the past six months. With Payne, Styles and Malik now singing solo, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horn could be next.