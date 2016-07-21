Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Liam Payne signs solo record deal

Posted 1:09 PM, July 21, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

One Direction seems to be heading in several directions. British boy band member Liam Payne announced in a tweet Thursday that he signed a solo deal with Capitol Records.

Payne’s bandmate Harry Styles signed a solo recording contract last month. Styles also stars in the upcoming action-thriller “Dunkirk.”

The news has “Directioners” world over crying end-of-days, but Payne didn’t clarify if the band was officially parting ways.

“One direction will always be my home and family,” he tweeted. “But I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.”

One Direction’s unraveling began last year when former-bandmate Zayn Malik unexpectedly quit. He later signed with RCA Records and dropped his debut solo album in March.

The remaining four band members have been on a One Direction hiatus the past six months. With Payne, Styles and Malik now singing solo, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horn could be next.

Recording artist Liam Payne of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

