Mariners activate Felix Hernandez, recall Mike Zunino and Norichika Aoki from AAA Tacoma
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced several roster moves before Wednesday’s day game against the Chicago White Sox, including activating RHP Felix Hernandez from the 15-day disabled list.
- Felix Hernandez, RHP, recalled from rehab assignment with AAA Tacoma and activated from the 15-day disabled list
- Norichika Aoki, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma
- Mike Zunino, C, recalled from AAA Tacoma
- David Rollins, LHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)
- Daniel Robertson, OF, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)
- Jesus Sucre, C, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)
Hernandez and Zunino would be in uniform for Wednesday’s 12:40 game at Safeco Field. Hernandez was scheduled as the starting pitcher.
47.606209 -122.332071