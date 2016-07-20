Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

Mariners activate Felix Hernandez, recall Mike Zunino and Norichika Aoki from AAA Tacoma

Posted 11:13 AM, July 20, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on May 27, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced several roster moves before Wednesday’s day game against the Chicago White Sox, including activating RHP Felix Hernandez from the 15-day disabled list.

  • Felix Hernandez, RHP, recalled from rehab assignment with AAA Tacoma and activated from the 15-day disabled list
  • Norichika Aoki, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma
  • Mike Zunino, C, recalled from AAA Tacoma
  • David Rollins, LHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)
  • Daniel Robertson, OF, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)
  • Jesus Sucre, C, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)

Hernandez and Zunino would be in uniform for Wednesday’s 12:40 game at Safeco Field. Hernandez was scheduled as the starting pitcher.