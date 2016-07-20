× Mariners activate Felix Hernandez, recall Mike Zunino and Norichika Aoki from AAA Tacoma

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced several roster moves before Wednesday’s day game against the Chicago White Sox, including activating RHP Felix Hernandez from the 15-day disabled list.

Felix Hernandez, RHP, recalled from rehab assignment with AAA Tacoma and activated from the 15-day disabled list

Norichika Aoki, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma

Mike Zunino, C, recalled from AAA Tacoma

David Rollins, LHP, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)

Daniel Robertson, OF, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)

Jesus Sucre, C, optioned to AAA Tacoma (post-game 7/19)

Hernandez and Zunino would be in uniform for Wednesday’s 12:40 game at Safeco Field. Hernandez was scheduled as the starting pitcher.