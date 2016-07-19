Netflix is making more ‘Making a Murderer’

(CNN) — Netflix is ready to make more “Making a Murderer.”

The streaming service on Tuesday said it has started production on new episodes of its docuseries about convicted killer Steven Avery that will act as a follow up to Season 1.

The new season, the company said, will revisit the case and be “an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process” and explore the “emotional toll” on all involved.

“Making a Murderer” debuted in December and quickly gripped holiday binge-watchers.

It told the complicated story of Avery, who is serving a life sentence in Wisconsin after spending 18 years behind bars because of a wrongful conviction in a separate case. The show called into question his current conviction.

The buzz around the series even led some viewers to petition President Obama to pardon Avery and other networks to do their own followup specials months later.

Netflix, however, isn’t keen on letting other networks have the last word. It promises that the new episodes will provide “exclusive access” to Avery’s legal team and “intimate access to the families and characters close to the case.”

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos will once again headline the project.

Netflix’s announcement comes one day after the company saw its stock fall after it missed its subscriber goals in the second quarter.