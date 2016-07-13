Trump will announce his VP pick on Friday, campaign says

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will announce his vice presidential running mate Friday in New York, Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, said Wednesday.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) Friday, his Manafort said.

For much of the day Wednesday, Indiana was the unlikely center of the political world.

Trump stayed in the state after campaigning with Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Trump, along with his children Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka, had breakfast with Pence at the governor’s mansion. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also met with Trump in Indiana and was seen leaving a hotel in the same motorcade as Trump’s children.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions also arrived in Indianapolis to meet with Trump, though sources said the senator would be serving in an advisory role, rather than a potential VP discussion.

Trump also spoke to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the phone and the conversation included talk about the vice presidency.

The meetings were held in Indiana to allow Trump more time with Pence, a Trump spokesperson said.

But the plan to fly GIngrich and Sessions to Indiana appeared to be more of a last-minute scramble, since sources told CNN Tuesday night that he was spending the night because Trump’s plane had mechanical issues.

Intrigue in Indianapolis

The presumptive nominee has not yet made a final decision. But he said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Bair that he was trimming his short-list.

“I’m narrowing it down. I mean I’m at three, potentially four. But in my own mind, I probably am thinking about two,” he said.

The process of choosing a vice presidential partner is a crucial one that often provides early insight into how a nominee might approach the presidency.

