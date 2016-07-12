× Missing Federal Way teenager found

UPDATE: They boy was found safe, police announced just before 5:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FEDERAL WAY – Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy with diminished mental capacity who hasn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They boy’s mother says he’s never left home without telling her, lives in the 30800 block of 18th Pl. SW. Police said an extensive search has been ongoing.

The boy is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a button-up gray shirt with red stripes, blue flip-flops and a baseball hat with the letter “A” on it.

Police said his disappearance isn’t considered suspicious. Call the police if you see him.