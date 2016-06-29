× Judge orders Tim Eyman to turn over documents in investigation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has told initiative sponsor Tim Eyman to turn over business, banking and tax records as part of an investigation of campaign-finance practices.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Ellen Fair on Tuesday ordered that the documents be disclosed by July 13.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had filed petitions in Snohomish and Thurston County Superior Courts asking them to enforce subpoenas seeking documents pertaining to Eyman; his political committees; his for-profit company; and the for-profit signature gathering company Citizen Solutions.

Eyman’s attorney, Mark Lamb, says Eyman has offered the information to Ferguson for six months so long as personal information would remain private. Lamb said the judge’s order “will allow that to occur.”

Eyman has proposed numerous tax-limiting initiatives over the years. Last fall, the state Public Disclosure Commission said it discovered several potential violations of campaign-finance law and forwarded the information to Ferguson.

The findings included allegations Eyman used $170,000 in contributions to a political committee for living expenses.