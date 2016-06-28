Angry over missing sour cream, customer allegedly shoots up Taco Bell

Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

MILWAUKEE – One lesson we’ve learned this week: Some people get violently angry when their fast-food order isn’t complete.

Hours after a Wendy’s worker was severely beaten – allegedly by customers who were angry over missing straws – police say a Taco Bell customer in Milwaukee shot up the restaurant because employees forgot to add sour cream to his order, according to a report from WISN.

Police say the man went through the drive-thru at the restaurant, then called back about the missing condiment. The manager told him they were closed, but that he could come back the next day for a free meal.

Police say the man returned and shot at the restaurant’s bullet-proof window and an employee’s car.

Nobody was hurt, and no suspect is in custody.