Man airlifted to Harborview after fall from bridge near Deception Falls

SKYKOMISH, Wash — A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after falling almost 75 feet from a bridge into Deception Creek.

King County Fire District 50 was called to the scene off Highway 2 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Witnesses told medics they saw a man peering over the edge of the bridge, when he lost his footing and fell headfirst into the water.

The water swept him nearly 100 feet downstream, according to first responders.

Bystanders pulled the man to safety and waited for help to arrive.

He was taken by ambulance to Gold Bar, then airlifted to Harborview in Seattle to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.