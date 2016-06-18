× Missing Bellevue man found safe in Burien

UPDATE 6/19: James Harper was found by the King County Sheriff’s Office while he was driving in Burien. Deputies said he was disoriented but in good condition.

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Police in Bellevue are searching for a missing man last seen this morning.

Police say 91-year-old James Harper was headed to the Newcastle library around 11:45 a.m., and hasn’t been seen since.

His family says this is an important day for them, and it is unlike Harper to go missing.

Harper does suffer from minor memory loss.

He is driving a beige 2001 Volvo S40 with Washington License plate 340-XPB. Harper was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, brown turtleneck, gold pants and brown slippers. James is 5’6″, 155 lbs with gray hair and green eyes. He also has scarring on the top of his head.

Bellevue police ask anyone with information in his whereabouts call (425) 577-5656.