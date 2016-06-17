FUGITIVE CAPTURED August 12, 2016

North Snohomish Property Crimes Unit detectives say Tyler Johnson was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Friday.

FUGITIVE WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY June 17, 2016 —

Camano Island is where prolific crook, Tyler Johnson, calls home, but detectives with the North Snohomish Property Crimes Unit say he’s calling homes all over Snohomish County his burglary targets.

He’s a convicted felon who’s wanted all around the north Puget Sound are, where he has felony warrants for burglary and trafficking stolen property.

“He’s a well-known burglar here in Snohomish County,” says Snohomish County Det. Glenn DeWitt. “Right now, he’s got several warrants for his arrest. We’d like to get this guy off the streets. He’s one of those guys that people are afraid of coming home and finding this type of guy either in their house, or stealing from them, or being involved in some type of theft, you know, people are afraid that they come home and their car has been broken into, or they come out from work and their car is broken into and he’s that type of guy. He’s the type of guy who’s out there doing this on a regular basis.”

Tyler Johnson is 28 years old, 5’8” and weighs 205 pounds.

Detectives say he’s escalating, so let’s help get him caught before he’s hitting another home.

