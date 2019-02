TACOMA – The price tag for lead testing of water in Tacoma schools has gone up. The Tacoma School District says they have spent more than $200,000 and that so far, more than 6,000 school water fixtures have been tested.

The News Tribune reports that all schools have already had a first round of testing and a second round is in progress. The school board has approved spending more to finish the job, raising the amount approved to $300,000.