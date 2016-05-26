× Medical examiner finds Patenaude, Shunn died of gunshot wounds

ARLINGTON, Wash. – Arlington’s Monique Patenaude and Patrick Shunn both died of gunshot wounds, the Snohomish County medical examiner’s office said on Thursday.

Two brothers, John and Tony Reed, are charged with the murder in the deaths, which occurred sometime around April 11 at or near the couple’s Arlington home. Tony Reed turned himself in last week and pleaded not guilty Tuesday, but John Reed remains on the run and is believed to be in Mexico.

The medical examiner ruled that Patenaude, 46, died of multiple gunshot wounds and Shunn, 45, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death in both cases was ruled a homicide.

The couple’s bodies were found near Oso earlier this week after a hunt that lasted more than a month. The Snohomish County sheriff’s office said Tony Reed provided information that led to the bodies.