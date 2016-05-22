× Mariners sweep Reds

CINCINNATI – Leonys Martin got four hits, Robinson Cano drove in two runs and the Seattle Mariners swept Cincinnati 5-4 Sunday, sending the Reds to their seventh straight loss.

Steve Clevenger hit a tiebreaking single during a three-run fifth inning. The Marinerswon all three games at Great American Ball Park and posted their fourth win in a row.

The Reds went 0-5 on their homestand. Brandon Phillips drove in two runs with a double during a three-run first inning and Adam Duvall later hit his eighth homer.

Wade Miley (5-2) shook off that rocky first inning to last six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs with six strikeouts and a walk. He improved to 5-0 over his last six starts, all Seattle victories.

Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Alfredo Simon (1-5), who allowed a career-high 10 runs while not getting through the fifth inning of his previous start, gave up nine hits and five runs in five innings.