Mariners sweep Reds

Posted 8:00 PM, May 22, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CINCINNATI – Leonys Martin got four hits, Robinson Cano drove in two runs and the Seattle Mariners swept Cincinnati 5-4 Sunday, sending the Reds to their seventh straight loss.

Steve Clevenger hit a tiebreaking single during a three-run fifth inning. The Marinerswon all three games at Great American Ball Park and posted their fourth win in a row.

The Reds went 0-5 on their homestand. Brandon Phillips drove in two runs with a double during a three-run first inning and Adam Duvall later hit his eighth homer.

Wade Miley (5-2) shook off that rocky first inning to last six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs with six strikeouts and a walk. He improved to 5-0 over his last six starts, all Seattle victories.

Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Alfredo Simon (1-5), who allowed a career-high 10 runs while not getting through the fifth inning of his previous start, gave up nine hits and five runs in five innings.