Passersby notice 3-year-old boy in Lake Washington, jump in and pull him out of water

RENTON, Wash. — Passerbys noticed a 3-year-old boy in Lake Washington Thursday morning and jumped in to pull him out. The toddler is in serious condition at Seattle Children’s Hospital, police said.

Renton Deputy Fire chief Erik Wallgren said three to four people noticed the boy in the water at about 11 a.m. at Renton’s Gene Coulon Park and jumped in the water to pull him out. The passersby started CPR on the boy until the arrival of medics, who continued life-saving efforts. The medics managed to get a pulse, Wallgren said, and the boy was rushed to the hospital.

The boy’s mom and another one of her children were in the playground area nearby and hadn’t noticed that her 3-year-old had wandered off until she saw the people jumping in the water to save the child, Wallgren said.

The deputy fire chief added that there is a gate dividing the play area and the water, but the gate was open at the time. The distance between the play area and the water is about 50 feet, Wallgren said.

47.503823 -122.202237