Oldest WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday

AUSTIN, Texas — America’s oldest veteran is celebrating his 110th birthday on Tuesday.

Richard Overton, of Austin, Texas, fought in the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion in World War II serving as a corporal in Hawaii, Guam and Iwo Jima.

Overton was born May 11, 1906 and has said his tips for log life include smoking cigars and fried cat fish and butter pecan ice cream.

Overton still lives in his home he pruchased after the war for $4,000.

He’s outlived two wives and has been the recipient of numerous honors — including meeting President Obama, who he had breakfast with at the White House when he turned 107.