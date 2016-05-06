Woman accused of stabbing other woman in face with knife no longer wanted; held on $60K bail

CASE UPDATE May 13, 2016 —

A bench warrant for Ka’Dora Foster was quashed on Friday.

She was arraigned and is being held in the Pierce County Jail on $60,000 bail.

TACOMA — The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says Ka’Dora Foster has scheduled a hearing to quash her warrant for Friday, May 13.

Ka`Dora Foster is charged with assault in the first degree.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest after she didn’t show up in Pierce County court for her arraignment on May 2nd.

You can see below just how badly the victim was cut and in need of stitches.

“Several people are there. They witness it. They try to intervene. Some people are spraying pepper spray,” says Tacoma Police Ofc. Loretta Cool. “Ms. Foster jumps in the vehicle and flees the scene. We do consider her ‘armed and dangerous.’ She confronted someone she hadn`t had contact with in over a year and in her confrontation, she brings a knife.”