State high court to hear lawsuit challenging Grays Harbor oil terminal

OLYMPIA (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge by a tribe and others over oil terminal projects proposed at the Port of Grays Harbor.

The Quinault Indian Nation, Sierra Club and others say the projects would move billions of gallons of crude oil out of the harbor and through the ocean and should be reviewed under a state law that provides protections for coastal resources.

But a state appellate court last October rejected that argument, saying that law didn’t apply because the projects would occur on land and not in coastal waters.

Earthjustice, representing the tribe and groups, appealed the decision. A court spokeswoman says the high court accepted the case this week.

Westway Terminal Co. and Imperium Terminal Services have proposed terminals to bring crude oil by train, where it would be stored and loaded onto tankers or barges. Renewable Energy Group, which bought Imperium, said this year it would drop plans to handle crude oil.