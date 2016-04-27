× Reports: Howard Lincoln stepping down as Mariners’ CEO after 16 years

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners are parting ways with the longtime face of their ownership group, as several outlets reported that CEO Howard Lincoln will announce his plans to step down Wednesday.

Lincoln worked for Nintendo for nearly 20 years, rising to become chairman of that company before taking over the Mariners in 2000. He’d been instrumental to the club in the years leading up to that, helping negotiate public funding for Safeco Field in the 1990s.

The news was first reported by 710-ESPN’s Mike Salk, and was confirmed by Q13 News partner The Seattle Times.

Major breaking news. Sources say major shakeup at Mariners ownership with Howard Lincoln retiring. Not confirmed by team. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) April 27, 2016

The Times also reported that minority owner John Stanton will takeover Lincoln’s role.

The move completes a shakeup at the top of of the organization that began in 2013 when Chuck Armstrong stepped down as president after 28 years with the organization. The past year has also seen Jerry DiPoto take over as general manager, and Scott Servais being named manager.

The Mariners are holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Safeco Field, but did not confirm that Lincoln’s departure will be announced at that time.