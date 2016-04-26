× Missing Mukilteo teen apparently ran away from home, sheriff’s office says

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the investigation into missing 16-year-old Tyler Christensen of Mukilteo points toward him “making plans to leave the area and that he left his home on his own volition.”

The sheriff’s office offered no other details.

Detectives said they’d still like to learn of the teenager’s whereabouts to ensure he is safe.

Christensen was last seen in the Beverly Park area of Mukilteo a week ago — last Tuesday night. He had left his home on foot to attend a youth group meeting at a church in the 4700 block of 116th Street SW, the sheriff’s office said, and never returned home. His family reported him missing at about 3:15 a.m. last Wednesday.

Christensen, who is home-schooled, is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair in a buzz cut.