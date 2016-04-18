Check the latest school closures and delays
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby

Posted 7:41 AM, April 18, 2016
(CNN) — Welcome to the world, Luna Simone Stephens!

Singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, announced over the weekend that their daughter had arrived. Teigen posted a picture of the baby’s weight (6 lbs 11 ounces) on Instagram, along with the caption: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

Proud papa Legend tweeted that Luna was born on April 14 and Teigen tweeted jokingly “that to everyone asking, john is healing perfectly.”

The couple, who married in 2013, had been open about their fertility struggles. In 2015, Teigen discussed it on her now defunct talk show with Tyra Banks, “FABLife.”

“I would say, honestly, John and I were having trouble,” she said on the show. “We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process.”