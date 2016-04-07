Anne Hathaway gave birth to a baby boy, and he has a great middle name

LOS ANGELES – Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a healthy baby boy into their family when the Hollywood star gave birth several days ago, E! learned Thursday.

The couple named the boy Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, the middle name being a marriage of two family names – Hathaway’s grandfather Roseline, and Shulman’s mother, whose maiden name was Banks, the site reported.

Little Jonathan is apparently “extremely healthy” and currently surrounded by friends and family after entering the world on March 24.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2011 after meeting through mutual friends.