Seattle police seek woman, 35, in boyfriend’s stabbing death

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a woman who they say fatally stabbed her boyfriend after a domestic dispute early Friday. Investigators want to interview her and believe she may be injured.

Seattle police officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to the report of a domestic disturbance on 17th Avenue SW near SW Henderson Street.

Police said they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest in a parked car in the alley. Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

A witness told detectives that the man and his girlfriend had an altercation before he was stabbed. Police are still searching for the woman who fled before officers arrived.

Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle police at 206-233-5000.