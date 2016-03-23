Pursuit of wanted man ends with PIT maneuver on I-5 in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing driver on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon in Snohomish County.

Authorities say the driver was wanted for allegedly firing shots at a man near 34th Ave NE & 128th St NE in Marysville.

A man walked into the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office north precinct around 9:30 a.m. to report being shot at.

Around 1 p.m. a Tulalip Tribe police officer spotted the suspect’s car heading north on I-5 through Marysville.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and tried to stop the driver, but he led them on a pursuit. The driver slowed down but refused to stop.

Deputies said they used a PIT maneuver to stop the car just north of the Smokey Point Rest Area. The driver was identified as a 40-year-old man from Everett.

The left lane of northbound I-5 was blocked during the investigation.