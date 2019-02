SEATTLE – Rest easy, Seattle Seahawks fans. Your punts will remain in good hands.

Jon Ryan agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Seahawks on Friday morning, he said in a tweet.

Found out this morning that I will have the honor of playing in front of the greatest fans in the world for 4 more years. #12's @Seahawks — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) March 11, 2016

Ryan has been with the Seahawks since 2008, when they signed him after he spent two seasons with the Green Bay Packers and four seasons in the Canadian Football League.

He’s averaged 44.8 yards over 751 career punts, a total of 33,628 yards.

Ryan is engaged to stand-up comedian Sarah Colonna.