Clifford ‘Cory’ Fowler murder: Shot to death in apartment; Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives hoping you can help catch killers

Posted 3:18 PM, March 11, 2016, by
SPOKANE COUNTY — The Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are hoping you can help solve the murder of Clifford ‘Cory’ Fowler.

He was shot multiple times in his apartment. His body was found on February 18th.

Detectives have not received a lot of information or tips in their investigation.

Crime Stoppers if the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anyone providing information leading to an arrest in the death.

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS

You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.