UO fraternities to increase outreach to transgender students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Two University of Oregon fraternities have announced they will begin accepting transgender men into their groups for the first time.

The Oregonian reports (http://goo.gl/qrjdcU ) that Delta Upsilon and Delta Tau Delta representatives say they plan to reach out to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual students at the Eugene campus. Their announcement puts them in line with a handful of other fraternities nationwide that have pledged to include transgender members.

Henry Korman of Delta Upsilon says the fraternity is looking to change “frat culture” to become more inclusive.

Delta Tau Delta Eugene chapter President Alec Malnati says he hopes the fraternity will provide a social space for people to feel like they belong.

Representatives from both fraternities say they hope the university’s 17 other fraternities will change too.