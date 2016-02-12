Four Mt. Rainier High seniors charged with raping two 15-year-old classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Four seniors at Mount Rainier High School have been charged with gang-raping two 15-year-old girls during an overnight school trip last fall.

Two of the students - Donnie Ray Moore and Keegan Josiah Tarabochia (aka Keegan Piper) - are 18 and being charged as adults. The other two are being charged as juveniles.

All four are charged with third-degree rape and supplying liquor to a minor.

Police say the students were staying at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel for a DECA conference the weekend of Oct. 25-27, and the four suspects invited the two girls to their room for an after-hours party.

They say when the girls showed up shortly after 11 p.m., the suspects gave them each a shot and the girls quickly began to feel “totally out of it.”

The girls both said the suspects then took turns sexually assaulting them.

Both girls went to the hospital and had rape kits done the following day.

“From the time that we learned of the allegations, we took action to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our students at Mount Rainier High School,” Catherine Carbone Rogers, a spokesperson for Highline School District, told Q13 News on Friday.

All four students appear to be members of the Mount Rainier football team.