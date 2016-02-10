Oregon sees new confirmed case of Zika virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Public health officials say Oregon has a confirmed case of the Zika virus.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday the woman contracted the virus outside the United States and has since recovered. The authority says there’s no danger to the public.

This is the first laboratory-confirmed case of Zika in Oregon this year. Three Oregonians have had travel-associated Zika confirmed since 2014.

Zika is spread by certain types of mosquitoes that bite an infected person, then an uninfected person.

The virus has been linked to a birth defect in which babies are born with abnormally small heads.