Police say unarmed nude teenager fatally shot by officer in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police say an unarmed nude teenager was fatally shot by an officer in an altercation partly captured by patrol car video.

Police on Tuesday identified the person who died as 17-year-old David Joseph.

Police Chief of Staff Brian Manley says Officer Geoffrey Freeman fatally shot Joseph on Monday when the teen refused orders to stop and charged at the officer. Police haven’t released the patrol car video.

Manley says Freeman initially responded to a report of one male chasing another through an Austin apartment complex, resumed his patrol then came upon the naked Joseph.

Freeman has been an Austin police officer for 10 years. He’s been put on administrative duty.

An autopsy was ordered.

Joseph was black, as is the officer.