Man charged with murder for fatal stabbing of 27-year-old in East Bremerton mobile home park

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in the stabbing death of another man he allegedly believed to be a “snitch” in a mobile home park in East Bremerton Friday afternoon, court documents showed.

Dustin Cupp was being held in the Kitsap County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police said Cupp fatally stabbed Traveis Lee Fish, 27, in the chest at the Camelot Mobile Home Park at 5307 State Highway 303 NE.

According to court documents, Cupp’s half-brother, Brian Wiscarson, who was at the scene, said that Cupp believed Fish to a “snitch” or law enforcement informant and that Cupp went to Fish’s residence with the intention to kill him, possible as a means to gain credibility with high-level narcotics traffickers or criminal associates.

In an interview with police later, Cupp said he stabbed Fish in “self-defense” after Fish and Wiscarson appeared to be getting ready to harm him for some unknown reason.