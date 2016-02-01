Check the latest school closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

How did Ted Cruz do it in Iowa?

Posted 9:31 PM, February 1, 2016, by , Updated at 09:35PM, February 1, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ted Cruz’s Iowa victory was propelled by Republican caucus-goers who said they want a candidate who shares their values.

That’s according to entrance poll interviews of those arriving at presidential caucus sites on Monday night.

Two-thirds of caucus-goers were born-again Christians, and Cruz was favored over billionaire businessman Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio among that group.

More than 4 in 10 Republican caucus-goers said the candidate quality that mattered most to their vote was that the candidate shares their values.

Among those who said so, Cruz won the support of more than 3 in 10, versus just 2 in 10 for Trump or Rubio.

The survey was conducted by Edison Research for The Associated Press and television networks.