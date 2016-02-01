How did Ted Cruz do it in Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ted Cruz’s Iowa victory was propelled by Republican caucus-goers who said they want a candidate who shares their values.

That’s according to entrance poll interviews of those arriving at presidential caucus sites on Monday night.

Two-thirds of caucus-goers were born-again Christians, and Cruz was favored over billionaire businessman Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio among that group.

More than 4 in 10 Republican caucus-goers said the candidate quality that mattered most to their vote was that the candidate shares their values.

Among those who said so, Cruz won the support of more than 3 in 10, versus just 2 in 10 for Trump or Rubio.

The survey was conducted by Edison Research for The Associated Press and television networks.