This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Milwaukee Masonic Temple Mass Shooting Planned Charges (CNN) — A 23-year-old Milwaukee resident charged with illegally possessing machine guns and a silencer had planned a mass shooting targeting a Masonic temple in the city, the FBI said Tuesday. Samy Mohamed Hamzeh was arrested Monday after buying two automatic weapons and a silencer from undercover agents, the FBI said. ©// 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. Trademark and Copyright 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

