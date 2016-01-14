Check the latest school closures and delays
Naked woman attacks diners during Waffle House rampage

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A woman is facing several charges after going on a rampage at a Waffle House restaurant in Georgia -- all while completely naked.

The incident happened Jan. 8 around 10:30 p.m. at the location on George Busbee Parkway.

According to police, the woman, identified as Jennifer Nicholson, stripped off her clothes, punched a woman in the face and then threw a plate at a window. She also threw several platters at patrons of the restaurant.

When police tried to subdue Nicholson, she fought back, scratching an officer.

The woman who was punched sustained a broken nose in the attack, according to police.

Nicholson is facing several assault and public indecency charges. She's currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.