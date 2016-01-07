‘That’s my man!’ Seahawks’ Richard Sherman helps make dream come true for New Mexico fan

PHOENIX — It was a dream come true for a diehard Seahawks fan at Sunday’s blowout against the Arizona Cardinals.

We always say 12s are everywhere and here’s another example.

Isaac Marquez is a 30-year-old with down syndrome. KRQE reports he loves working at his family’s business in Albuquerque.

Isaac’s favorite player is cornerback Richard Sherman.

“All he wanted was a game, wanted to go to a Seattle Seahawks game,” his father told the station.

As a 30th birthday present, his dad was able to get him a ticket to see an NFL game for the first time.

Isaac got Sherman’s attention during warmups. He gave him a football and autographed it.

Isaac was sitting next to another 12 at the stadium, Eileen Hively, who shared a photo of the two of them.

That photo has more than 50,000 likes.

“I had the pleasure and privilege of sitting next to this sweet guy at the Seahawk game today. His only wish for his 30th birthday in September was to go to a Seahawk game. He and his dad drove from Albuquerque to watch the game today. He brought along a football so he could get autographs but was told he couldn’t bring it in to the stadium so his dad took it back to the car. He watched the players warm-up and after they came off the field, Richard Sherman signed a football and took it over to him. He was on cloud nine. Every time Richard Sherman was on the field he would look at me and say “that’s my man”. I am proud and honored to be a part of the Seahawk family, that’s what it’s all about. Thank you Richard Sherman for making a dream come true.”